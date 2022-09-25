MOW_Ontheroad

Volunteer Christopher Stewart of Mount Washington delivers meals-on-wheels.

Mount Washington -- On a gray misty morning, volunteers are scurrying around a parking lot at St. Vincent Medical Center in Westlake. Wearing blue t-shirts with white wings printed on their backs, St. Vincent Meals on Wheels volunteers -- including Christopher Stewart of Mount Washington – are packing prepared meals into vans for this morning’s delivery. 

The van’s license plate frame reads “Food and Love.”

Loading up the van with meals for home-bound residents.
Christopher Stewart delivers ready-to-eat breakfasts and frozen meals.
