Mount Washington -- On a gray misty morning, volunteers are scurrying around a parking lot at St. Vincent Medical Center in Westlake. Wearing blue t-shirts with white wings printed on their backs, St. Vincent Meals on Wheels volunteers -- including Christopher Stewart of Mount Washington – are packing prepared meals into vans for this morning’s delivery.
The van’s license plate frame reads “Food and Love.”
Stewart teams up with another volunteer, Ronnie, who's got driving duties today. Stewart will be delivering the ready-to-eat breakfasts and frozen meals. Checking the manifest, he sees that today’s route will take them into Harvard Heights, a Koreatown neighborhood.
“Because of volunteering, I’ve been to parts of Los Angeles I never knew existed,” says Stewart as he and Ronnie lock up the van. The two then hit the road.
For almost four hours, the duo will bring meals, conversation and smiles to seniors and other home-bound residents. Stewart is part of a dedicated cohort of volunteers who personally deliver meals.
Last year, the St. Vincent program served meals Monday through Friday to 3,150 persons.
Stewart, a 45-year-old actor/writer, has been volunteering since 2020 when the pandemic gave him time to think about ways he could be useful. Throughout the pandemic, demand for local services soared; St. Vincent witnessed a 60% increase in clients and meals served.
The program requirements – flexible commitment – and its direct impact – feeding people – resonated with Stewart. He describes the early pandemic deliveries as just dropping off packages at doors with little personal interaction.
“We now have more face time with clients, and that’s been wonderful,” Stewart says, adding he enjoys hearing the latest stories about grandkids, great-grandkids and whatever topic folks have on their minds. “People are sweet and grateful for this service.”
On this busy morning, Ronnie navigates the snarling commute to find a parking spot near a security apartment complex. Out of the van with breakfast in hand, Stewart shows a key he’ll use to open the metal front door. Disabled folks, he explains, prefer giving out a copy of their key so they don't have to maneuver to answer the doorbell. "People trust us," he says.
Later, on a quiet residential street, Ronnie finds an easy parking spot. Stewart jumps out and points to a once-venerable ornate mansion where, an older man in an undershirt sits inside an open window, patiently waiting and watching.
As Stewart approaches, the man’s eyes light up and he waves. Bobbling to his feet, he opens the door, beaming.
This story appeared in the Good Reads Edition of our Sunday Digest newsletter. Sign up for the Sunday and Daily Digest (Monday-Friday) newsletter by clicking or tapping on the link below.
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.