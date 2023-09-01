Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 10,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Mount Washington -- A person was stabbed Friday on a Metro A Line train near the Southwest Museum Station.
Officers responded to the 4500 block of Marmion Way around 12:45 p.m. to a report of a stabbing, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
There was no description of the victim, who was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the department.
The suspect, a man in his 30s or 40s, was last seen northbound on foot leaving the station and carrying a black backpack, police said.
Train service was halted at the station while the investigation was conducted, and Metro provided shuttle buses to carry passengers through the area. Normal service was restored shortly before 5 p.m.
Safety aboard Metro trains and buses has been a major political topic in recent months. The transit agency issued a statement late Friday saying it was "dismayed" to learn about the attack on the train.
"Safety is, and always has been Metro's utmost priority, with our multi-layered approach to safety resulting in an overall reduction of crime by 54% since April 2023," according to the agency. "If the public has any information related to this incident, they are encouraged to call the Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477)."
