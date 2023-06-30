Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Eldred Street was constructed in 1912 long before the City made it illegal to have a street with more than a 15 percent grade.
We discussed Baxter, Fargo and Eldred Streets (the winner? Eldred with a 33.3% grade) and asked readers if they had any specific memories about living on a steep street.
Sandra Kulli writes about moving to a steep street where gravity could work for and against you:
"In 1972, I was renting in Hollywood and wanted to move east. When I called the landlord, she asked if I was afraid of heights. Odd question, I thought. Then I arrived at Fargo Street and had to hold my breath as I found the house!
A month later, I was living at the top of Fargo Street. One huge benefit was with my VW Beetle. When the battery died, I could glide out of my driveway, aim downhill, and pop the clutch to get the car moving with ease.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A second memory was when someone in my neighborhood had a new refrigerator delivered. It got away from the transport guy and flew from the top of Fargo all the way to the bottom … and no one was killed…except the new refrigerator.
It was and is a great neighborhood."
Connie Espinoza shared a rather dramatic tale:
"I grew up on Eldred Street in the '70s and '80s. Not knowing it was the steepest street in Los Angeles, my friend and I would ride our bikes up and let gravity do its thing.
One day while letting go of the handlebars, I lost control and slid on my face. Fortunately I don’t have scars from the accident but I sure did shred two teeth on the pavement. I now have some comfort knowing that my two capped teeth are a war wound from being a daredevil on the steepest street in Los Angeles!"
Do you have a memory about living on one of LA's steepest streets? Let me know!
217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.