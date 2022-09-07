Mount Washington -- The Southwest Museum, one of the city's oldest, has closed its doors indefinitely following a fire department inspection, according to museum officials.
The abrupt closure sent the organizers of the upcoming Discovery Tour Revival scrambling to find another starting point for the art event and Northeast L.A. studio tour.
The hilltop museum closed in mid-August following "a number of safety concerns" found by an L.A. Fire Department inspection, according to a statement issued by the Autry Museum of the American West, which owns the Southwest.
The Autry did not say what the concerns were but said they must be addressed for the facility to comply with the municipal code. "The Autry is reviewing the LAFD's report and assessing the timeline and fiscal impact of the repairs needed."
The Southwest, once home to a highly regarded collection of Native American artifacts, was open only on Saturday afternoons. But the Arroyo Arts Collective had booked the museum as the starting point and main exhibition area for its Sept. 17 Discovery Tour Revival, which had been on hiatus for five years.
"The museum was our hub," said Ralph Waxman, co-president of the collective. Now, Avenue 50 Studio in Highland Park will serve as the tour's starting point. But an image of the Southwest Museum's tower remains on the event poster.
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.