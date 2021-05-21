Mount Washington -- The Southwest Museum, known for its collection of Native America pottery and artifacts, is scheduled to reopen on June 26, more than a year after pandemic restrictions forced its closure.

The Autry Museum, which owns the Southwest, announced the reopening on Friday.

Visitors will be able to view two exhibits that were already on display when the museum closed: Four Centuries of Pueblo Pottery and Making a Big Noise and The Explorations of Charles Lummis.

The museum's hours will remain limited, as they were before the pandemic. The hillside campus will be open to the public only on Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm. Admission will be free.

The Southwest, founded in 1907, is regarded as one of the city's oldest cultural centers.

The Autry took control of the Southwest in a controversial merger in 2003. In 2019, the Autry announced it was looking for another organization to operate the Southwest.

Northeast LA Cultural Scene

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In addition to the Southwest Museum, some of Northeast L.A.'s other arts and cultural centers are in different stages of reopening or remain closed:

• Avenue 50 Studio in Highland Park is open only two hours on most week days and limits capacity and time inside the gallery.

• The Center for the Arts Eagle Rock has been hosting virtual exhibitions and workshops

• Heritage Square in Montecito Heights has begun conducting tours of its vintage homes and holding outdoor events.

• The Los Angeles Police Museum in Highland Park is open by reservation only.

• The Lummis Home & Garden in Highland Park remains closed.

• Oxy Arts in Eagle Rock will fully reopen in the fall but the York Boulevard space is available for small community events and workshops.