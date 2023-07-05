Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Mount Washington -- Will the shuttered and emptied Southwest Museum finally find a new operator? Maybe.
The fate of one of the city’s oldest museums has remained uncertain since its owner, The Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park, announced four years ago that it was “seeking organizations to propose innovative and financially sustainable concepts” for the 12-acre hillside property.
A few months later, the Autry said three dozen potential suitors had indicated an interest in the landmark, founded by Charles Lummis in 1913, and the Casa de Adobe, a 1917 replica of a rancho near the museum on Figueroa Street. But nothing ever happened. Last year, the Autry announced it had "recently executed a pre-development agreement" with an entity to revitalize and reuse the two sites. Again, nothing happened.
Last week, after being contacted by The Eastsider for an update, museum officials released a statement saying a group of “civic leaders throughout Los Angeles County” were looking at the property. The group was said to be “deeply interested and capable of stewarding the Southwest property and preserving it as a cultural resource to be enjoyed by all.”
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Autry provided no further information.
Meanwhile, the Southwest has remained closed to the public since last August, when a fire inspection cited safety issues, including signage, fire protection equipment, alarms, emergency lighting, and holes in the walls and ceilings, according to L.A. Fire Department records.
The Autry has not said if repairs have been made or when the museum will reopen.
The Autry has invested substantial amounts of money into the Southwest since their merger twenty years ago. But the Autry has been criticized by residents who want the Southwest reopened as a full-fledged museum.
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.