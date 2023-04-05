Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Mount Washington -- Police detectives and fire department arson investigators have teamed up to look into numerous suspicious tree and vegetation fires that have worried many residents.
So far, no one has been hurt, and there has been no significant property damage after cypress trees were torched and other fires set in recent weeks across Glassell Park, Mount Washington and Silver Lake, according to L.A. Fire Department Captain Erik Scott.
Cypress trees have also been set aflame in Montecito Heights and Cypress Park, according to posts on NextDoor and other social media.
"LAFD Arson Investigators and LAPD Detectives are working collaboratively to conduct a thorough investigation and to bring to justice any potential criminal behavior," Scott said in a statement. "Public Safety and cause determination of these fires remains a high priority."
The fire department asks that anyone with information, photos, or video regarding these fires call the LAFD Arson Tip Line at (213) 893-9850 or send an email to LAFDArson@lacity.org.
Some of the recent fire and arson incidents include
• A tree was set on fire in the 3000 block of Future Street in Cypress Park at about 9:30 pm on Tuesday, according to reports posted on Citizen. The same posts said police were searching for a suspect, but an LAPD spokeswoman could not confirm that this morning and fire department officials could not be reached.
• A row of Cypress trees was set ablaze on March 23 on Mayo Street in Mount Washington, according to the L.A. Fire Department.
• An arson was reported on the night of March 31 on San Rafael Drive in Mount Washington. In an email to residents, the head of the Mount Washington Homeowners Alliance said several cypress trees in front of a home were set on fire and alerted residents to a possible suspect. "It took a couple of fire trucks to put it out, all thanks to the quick reaction of a neighbor who alerted everyone around," said the email.
• A fire involving a cypress and palm tree was reported on the evening of Monday, April 3, in the 1200 block of Montecito Drive in Montecito Heights, according to posts on social media. That fire occured next to a utility pole during that night's strong winds, so some residents have speculated that it might have been related to an electrical issue.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
