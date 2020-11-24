Mount Washington - Almost a century ago, a former hotel here became the headquarters for the Self Realization Fellowship - the base from which yoga and meditation would be popularized across the United States.

The Los Angeles Times recounts how Paramahansa Yogananda came to America, driven by the vision of a distant hilltop - and found that vision at 3880 San Rafael Avenue, the former Mount Washington Hotel.

Yogananda bought that building in 1925, and it still stands as the headquarters for the Self Realization Fellowship, with about 200 monks and nuns living on or near the property. The Fellowship also now has more than 600 temples and meditation centers around the world.

“You can’t say it all began with him,” said Diana Eck, professor of comparative religion at Harvard Divinity School, talking about yoga, meditation and spiritualism in general, “but I think it began most popularly with him. He was way, way ahead of his time.”

