“The Tree” is a retelling of an ancient Japanese myth of the love between a tree spirit and a human with a modern message about urban sprawl and sustainability.
Mount Washington resident Peter Wing Healey is the man behind what's described as an “urbanist opera." He is not only the writer and composer of the opera but also the director of the show, which is on stage this week at the Highland Park Ebell Club.
Wing Healey is an artist at heart, with a background in everything from modern dance to choir to piano. He also founded The Mesopotamian Opera Co., which is presenting “The Tree.”
After Wing Healey and his partner moved here from New York, the incredibly different layout of Los Angeles motivated him to look into urban planning. "The Tree" was inspired by the writings of urban studies author Jane Jacobs, who wrote "The Death & Life of Great American Cities." A later trip to a shrine in Kyoto, Japan, provided Wing Healey with more inspiration for the show — a wood-cut vision of a tree spirit leaving her host.
After that trip, Wing Healey began writing “The Tree” 20 years ago and staged a previous version in Eagle Rock in 2006.
He hopes that this piece can comment on current movements. These include New Urbanism, which promotes walkable and eco friendly cities, and Extinction Rebellion, a non-violent environmental movement seeking to avoid ecological ‘tipping points.’
Despite this commentary on activist movements, Wing Healey sees himself as a “rhapsode,” not an activist.
“I do these things that seem to touch on my life, and I write something new about the world we’re living in,” he said.
Through the power of the lyrics in “The Tree,” Wing Healey hopes audiences will be transported by its meaning and music and poetry.
Jessica Doherty is a writer and editor. She currently is an executive editor for USC’s Annenberg Media and the editor in chief of digital arts and culture magazine Ampersand LA. For more about her, visit dohertyjessica.com
