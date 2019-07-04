Mount Washington -- Firefighters have been busy in Mount Washington tonight, extinguishing a brush fire and a separate blaze that burned several trees.

The first fire was reported at 6:21pm near the 1300 block of Cliff Drive, said the L.A. Fire Department. It was contained within a canyon and prevented from spreading uphill, according to the . No injuries or structure damage was reported.

A second blaze began about 90 minutes late in the 4000 block of Marmion Way, said LAFD. Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that scorched trees but did not spread to nearby structures.