Orange and white fence blocking Avenue 37 on Kite Hill in Mount Washington

One of the two fences blocking Avenue 37 at Kite Hill.

Mount Washington -- It’s hard to beat the vista from the top of Avenue 37, otherwise known as Kite Hill. But don’t plan on driving along there: The road was closed ten months ago, and officials aren’t saying when it will reopen.

Some residents have complained about the prolonged closure.

Northeast view of mountains and hillsides homes from Avenue 37

The view to the northeast from Kite Hill.
View of cityscape and hills looking southwest from Kite Hill

Views of Downtown L.A and Elysian Park as seen from Kite Hill.

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

