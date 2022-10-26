Mount Washington -- It’s hard to beat the vista from the top of Avenue 37, otherwise known as Kite Hill. But don’t plan on driving along there: The road was closed ten months ago, and officials aren’t saying when it will reopen.
Some residents have complained about the prolonged closure.
“I don’t get why the road would be closed so long, such a dangerous trap for residents if there is ever a fire,” said David Durling, who lives in the southeast corner of Mount Washington. He tweeted that the closure has cut off him and his neighbors from the rest of the neighborhood.
This blocked-off section of Avenue 37 near Andalusia Avenue is a narrow, 350-strip of road with no homes on either side to obstruct spectacular panoramic views of the San Gabriel Mountains to the northeast and the Downtown skyline to the southwest. It was initially blocked off at the end of January after several incidents of gang violence, according to Lisa Lorentson, president of the Mount Washington Homeowners Alliance.
The final straw was a carjacking/kidnapping last December. A young couple hanging out on the hill was taken and forced to withdraw money from ATMs around the city, then dropped off elsewhere in town, according to one neighbor.
In an email to a constituent last March, Bill Cody, a field representative for City Councilmember Gil Cedillo, also listed two shootings, several reported armed robberies, and two hit-and-runs.
So the road was closed under the prompting of the police and Cedillo’s office, Lorentson said. The street now has a fence at one end and a portable gate at the other - with pedestrians able to pass through. Cody said last March that the City would eventually open the gates during the day and close them at sundown.
However, no one at the LAPD or Council District 1 has responded to The Eastsider with any updates.
In a recent email to Lorentson, the council office said that lights would be installed along the road soon. However, as of this weekend, there was no sign of any lights being installed.
“Once they get the lights up and working, they are going to be opening the gates,” Lorentson said.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
