What were those booms about on Saturday night?

Fireworks? A movie shoot in Lincoln Heights? Exploding transformers?

The series of booms after 10 pm sent residents from Silver Lake to East LA seeking answers on Twitter and other social media apps. One Silver Lake resident described it as a single boom repeated a few times and then three clustered together.

An officer at the LAPD Northeast Division station in Glassell Park said today that police received a few calls about the booms. But officers there do not know what caused them.

"It was probably just a transformer explosion," said an officer over at the Hollenbeck Division station.  

But no one seems to know for sure what triggered those loud noises. If we get a definitive or likely answer, we will let you know. 

