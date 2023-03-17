Made out of river rocks and repurposed telephone poles, the Lummis Home looks out of place next to the southbound Arroyo Seco Parkway at East Avenue 43 in an area known as Sycamore Grove near Mount Washington. The 4,000-square-foot home with a tower was built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries during one of those irregular periods when Charles Fletcher Lummis had money.
Lummis arrived in Los Angeles in February 1885 after walking here from Cincinnati, Ohio, in 143 days while sending regular dispatches to the L.A. Times.
Before that, Lummis became the first city editor for the L.A. Times and proceeded to work so hard over the next two years that he had a stroke,according to Mark Thompson,author of “American Character: The Curious Life of Charles Fletcher Lummis and the Rediscovery of the Southwest.”
To recover, Lummis headed back to his beloved New Mexico (where some of his freelance writing got him targeted by a hitman) - then worked briefly in Peru before heading back to L.A. to his (second) wife. That's when he became editor in 1894 of the magazine “Land of Sunshine.”
Then he started building Lummis Hone, which he called El Alisal.
As more rooms were added to the house, Lummis started partying there - holding what he called “noises” with artists, writers, and other notables, including Clarence Darrow, Will Rogers, John Philip Sousa and John Muir, according to theL.A. Times.
In 1904, Lummis became head librarian of the Los Angeles Public Library, but he quit a year later after facing criticism for, among other things, doing most of his work from home. He was, once again, far too ahead of his time.
After that, Lummis got sicker and broker - and moved from wife number two to wife number three. But he held onto El Alisal to the day he died on November 25, 1928, having his ashes placed in a vault in a wall there, the Times reported.
The place is now operated as a museum by the city’s Recreation and Parks Department. It’s a California Historic Landmark and a city Historic-Cultural Monument.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
