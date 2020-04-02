Silver Lake -- His name is James Wall, and he's an 11-year old who serenaded the neighborhood with an evening trumpet tribute to front-line workers in the coronavirus pandemic.

The sixth-grader who lives near the Silver Lake Reservoir joined the many residents who have been cheering around 8 pm to honor doctors, nurses and medical teams.

"Each evening, there are more of us participating, but last night there was a very touching special note" said Sandy Driscoll. "Following the cheering, the silence was suddenly broken by the sound of a beautifully mournful and brave trumpet playing the National Anthem. It was at once exhilarating and heartbreaking and for me, summed up my feelings at that moment."

James' mom, Corina Danckwerts, identified her son as the trumpet player on NextDoor, saying he was "super nervous" during his first performance but now hopes other musicians will join in.