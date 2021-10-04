Silver Lake - Plans for nearly 200 new residential units for Sunset Junction continue moving forward. Slowly.

A pair of public hearings are coming up on Wednesday, Oct. 6 for a 91-unit complex at 4100 Sunset Blvd. at 10:30 am, and a 102-unit building at 4311 W. Sunset Blvd. at 9:30 am. Both projects are being led by Frost/Chaddock Developers.

There have been no changes to the plans since last February, when a third part of the development plan - a boutique hotel - was canceled, according to Glenn Gritzner, a spokesperson for Frost/Chaddock.

Plans for 4100 Sunset still call for a six-story building with 10,000 square-feet of retail space. At 4311 W. Sunset Blvd., developers are still planning a five-story structure, with a 4,500-square-foot fitness center, and 999 square feet for restaurant use. This project will also require demolishing the old Bates Motel on that lot.

Planning documents for these projects date back to at least 2016.

Frost/Chaddock had also originally intended to build a 94-room hotel at 4000 Sunset Blvd., right where the street meets Santa Monica Boulevard. But the developer withdrew that application last February, citing multiple economic factors, including the pandemic. There are still no further plans for that site, Gritzner said.

Both public hearings will be virtual and will use the same Zoom link, phone numbers, meeting ID, and passcode. Click here for 4100 Sunset’s hearing, or here for 4311 Sunset’s.