Silver Lake -- Authorities today identified a man who was killed when the motorized scooter he was riding was hit by a speeding SUV that went through a red light and then slammed into the front of a restaurant.

The collision was reported about 10:35 a.m. Wednesday at Silver Lake Boulevard and Effie Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. After hitting the moped, the SUV also hit a tree before crashing into the L&E Oyster Bar in the 1600 block of Silver Lake Boulevard, police said.

Timothy Stirton, 68, of Los Angeles, died at the scene, according to the coroner's office. Several postings indicate that Stirton was a long-time Silver Lake resident.

The occupants of the SUV -- a woman in her 70s who was behind the wheel of the Ford Explorer and a man in his 50s -- were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to LAPD Detective Juan Campos of the Central Traffic Division.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The woman, whose name was not released, told police she was southbound on Silver Lake Boulevard when she tried to slow down the Explorer, "but it began to accelerate," Campos said.

She drove for a time on the wrong side of the street, possibly in an effort to avoid rear-ending a vehicle, and then got back on the right side of the street and ran a red light at Effie Street, Campos said.

Stirton was riding his moped westbound on Effie Street on a green light when he was hit broadside by the SUV, Campos said.

The SUV driver, who was not arrested, showed no sign of impairment, Campos said. The investigation will include a "forensic vehicle inspection" of the Explorer, and the case will be presented to the District Attorney's office for review, he said.