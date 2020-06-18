Silver Lake -- Authorities today identified a man who was killed when the motorized scooter he was riding was hit by a speeding SUV that went through a red light and then slammed into the front of a restaurant.
The collision was reported about 10:35 a.m. Wednesday at Silver Lake Boulevard and Effie Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. After hitting the moped, the SUV also hit a tree before crashing into the L&E Oyster Bar in the 1600 block of Silver Lake Boulevard, police said.
Timothy Stirton, 68, of Los Angeles, died at the scene, according to the coroner's office. Several postings indicate that Stirton was a long-time Silver Lake resident.
The occupants of the SUV -- a woman in her 70s who was behind the wheel of the Ford Explorer and a man in his 50s -- were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to LAPD Detective Juan Campos of the Central Traffic Division.
The woman, whose name was not released, told police she was southbound on Silver Lake Boulevard when she tried to slow down the Explorer, "but it began to accelerate," Campos said.
She drove for a time on the wrong side of the street, possibly in an effort to avoid rear-ending a vehicle, and then got back on the right side of the street and ran a red light at Effie Street, Campos said.
Stirton was riding his moped westbound on Effie Street on a green light when he was hit broadside by the SUV, Campos said.
The SUV driver, who was not arrested, showed no sign of impairment, Campos said. The investigation will include a "forensic vehicle inspection" of the Explorer, and the case will be presented to the District Attorney's office for review, he said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Nah @Guest. You don't just suddenly get to 75mph. If you cant operate your 2-ton vehicle properly you are liable for crashes/injuries/deaths you cause. Besides, look it up every crash caused by the "brake not working", vehicle failure, etc is always the driver's fault. Those runaway toyotas a few years back: all driver failure and mass panic.
Spent the last few hours watching Timothy's nature videos which are public on his FB. He was an avid hiker and community volunteer. We truly lost a great one.
The SUV driver was not arrested? Are you kidding me?
Did you not read it was mechanical failure? Here, "The investigation will include a "forensic vehicle inspection" of the Explorer"
Slow your roll. This sounds like a horribly tragic situation for everyone involved. RIP Timothy Stirton.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.