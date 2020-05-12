Silver Lake - Maybe you’ve heard it, if you live around Micheltorena and Effie streets. Every night at 8 p.m. -- amid the city’s nightly applause break for frontline medical staff in the fight against COVID-19 -- musicians join in.

Good ones.

"We have a bunch of talented musicians living on our street," said nearby resident Erin Quigley, "and a few put their heads together to produce two minutes of socially distanced live rock and roll...."

Quigley’s husband ended up standing on the couple’s roof for weeks taking iPhone videos, which he would then post each night to their neighborhood text thread. The video above is a compilation - slightly less than two minutes long - of several weeks.

"The guitar player is Alan TeMan," Quigley said, "and the cow bell player/vocalist is Leslie Knauer of Kanary (formerly of Precious Metal). Alex del Zoppo, our closest neighbor to the south, plays a brass 40mm artillery shell casing that was part of the kit for his band Sweetwater," which played at Woodstock, right after Richie Havens's opening set.

But really, the short video takes in the whole neighborhood. Someone or other is playing a horn. Some unseen person yells "Thank you!" over and over. Quigley herself appears banging on a champagne bucket, neighbors flash their lights.

"Don and I have been living here for 26 years," Quigley said, "and if anything the whole shebang has confirmed our belief that we live in the best neighborhood on the planet."