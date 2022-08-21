Dear Maggie and Aruj,
Maggie, your dad tells me you two crazy kids are moving here from Washington, D.C. Congratulations on that and on finding a “reasonably” affordable place to live in Silver Lake; wow!
Getting settled into life around here will be particularly challenging, especially since you are arriving in August, one of the most miserable times of the year for us Angelenos. Blinding hot days, brown and dusty landscapes, wildfire worries, short tempers at the Trader Joe’s check-out line.
Everyone wants to be somewhere else, like the beach, the mountains, or even the moon. It doesn’t help that white cumulus clouds build like mini-thunderheads daily over the San Gabriel Mountains teasing us with a promise of relief that never comes. Angelenos are just plain exhausted in August.
But I reassure you, life here gets better.
Here’s my Welcome Goodie Basket to you:
• Chicken Boy enameled pins. Except for the Hollywood Sign, we don’t have big towering landmarks like the Statue of Liberty or the Jefferson Memorial. No, we have a rejiggered giant Muffler Man Statue-Turned-Chicken-Headed-Hawker who, from his high perch, keeps careful watch over Highland Park and environs. Chicken Boy welcomes you to search out the quirky that is often hidden here in plain sight.
• A map of Griffith Park. Nowhere else will you find 4,000+ acres of wilderness in a major metropolitan city where wild animals (yes, even a mountain lion) live. You’ll need these trails, bird songs and panoramic vistas after fighting traffic and dealing with jerks. Feel free to therapeutically howl with a pack of coyotes.
• A gift card for Yoga-urt in Echo Park. Nut-based yogurt is one of the many culinary mashups (vegan weinerschnitzel, anyone?) you will discover. Hey, we’re the land that made avocado toast famous, after all. Sure, check out fashionable eateries but don’t dismiss food trucks and sidewalk spreads where spices burn and waft upward to make your mouth water.
• Passes to the Bob Baker Marionette Theater on York Boulevard. Big venues are impressive and a must, but remember our side of town has amazing art galleries, nightclubs, historic houses and performance spaces. Our artistic companies run the gamut from puppets to opera. Some may be “holes in the walls” compared to the big giants. But don’t be fooled. Bigger isn’t always better.
• California poppy seeds. If all you have is a balcony, plant these seeds in pots this November. Come March, tendrils will unfurl with lacy leaves and slender green buds will pop with brilliant orange blossoms that will dazzle you with their simplicity.
Because, when you get right down to it, Los Angeles dazzles with simplicity. It’s the crazy creative people and places, along with special small moments and hidden surprises, that can take your breath away.
That’s what makes living here so appealing. And the gorgeous weather. Well, most of the time. Except August and September. That’s when things suck.
Welcome to L.A. !
