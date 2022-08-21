Welcome To NELA

Dear Maggie and Aruj,

Maggie, your dad tells me you two crazy kids are moving here from Washington, D.C. Congratulations on that and on finding a “reasonably” affordable place to live in Silver Lake; wow!

Sunday Digest Logo

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Load comments