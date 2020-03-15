Silver Lake - The outbreak of coronavirus is having an impact on some businesses in Sunset Junction - but it depends on what they're selling.

Food and drink? The virus has reduced the number of customers at The Black Cat, according to the manager, Benjamin Schwartz. A recent Friday evening found the well-known gastropub with a merely respectable number of customers, instead of the huge crowd they could normally expect at 6 p.m., Schwartz said.

"We’re doing okay for now," Schwartz said. "But we’re feeling it. We’ve noticed."

And they’re adapting - such as by giving the staff a lot more cleaning supplies, cleaning more often, and using styluses for point-of-sale contact, Schwartz said.

At some other businesses, however, the effects of the pandemic aren’t as clear. Dave Pifer, owner of Secret Headquarters comic book shop, noted that it had been raining that day - amid a week long stretch of intermittent showers. So a quiet shop wasn’t all that strange.

"I’m actually pretty damn happy how many people have been in and out," Pifer said. But he noted how the situation was developing - specifically, that the Los Angeles Unified School District is canceling in-person instruction for two weeks, starting Monday, March 16.

"I’m curious to see the post-rain, and the beginning of the LAUSD closings," Pifer said.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The comic book store is also finding ways to adjust to the pandemic - offering to mail the books to the customers, to come outside for the point-of-sale so customers don’t have to enter a crowded store, and to stay open during off-hours when the store is empty.

Then there are the stores where business seems to be doing just fine. A clerk at MOTA cannabis dispensary who said he didn’t have time to talk noted that the store was incredibly that evening - as a line stretched from the counter to the door.

And over at Surplus Value Center, people have been picking up survival supplies.

"They’re buying dust masks, anything they can to protect them," said Raul Guerra, a cashier at the military surplus store.

Customers also stood in line to buy packages of emergency drinking water. Guerra said a lot of people have been buying from the emergency food section - which has camping supplies such as chicken sloppy Joe mix, emergency food rations with a five-year shelf life, and a personal care kit with enough food and water to last one person for three days.

How long will this kind of business last? As Pifer noted - we’ll see when the rain stops.