The local restaurant scene has never been busier. We have asked veteran restaurant reviewer Merrill Shindler to help guide you through the buzzy restaurants, corner cafes and humble minimall eateries. If you know of a standout but overlooked neighborhood restaurant, please submit the restaurant details here.

Now, read on for Merrill's first Eastsider restaurant review:

Silver Lake -- There are streets in Madrid and Barcelona lined with dozens of restaurants, all serving the same menu – and the same salad topped with tuna dumped unceremoniously from a can.

By contrast, here in Los Angeles, Spanish restaurants are few and far between. And though there are overlaps on the menus, the similarities are as ephemeral as the fog over the Pyrenees. There’s La Paella in Beverly Grove, Manchego in Santa Monica, and Spain in Echo Park. All of which sit in the shadow of the newest of our small world of Iberians – Bar Moruno in Silver Lake, which has filled the air with enough buzz to awaken us from our post-Covid torpor. Thanks to Bar Moruno, terminally trendy is back.

Bar Moruno lands at what seems the busiest intersection in Silver Lake – expect a long walk if you are street parking – with some serious players in charge.

Veteran Restaurateurs

Larger-than-life Chef Chris Feldmeier is a veteran of mega destinations like Campanile, Osteria Mozza and a previous incarnation of Moruno at The Original Farmers Market, along with the Spanish Gabi James in Redondo Beach. His partner, bearded, smiling, wine-obsessed David Rosoff, put in his time at Osteria I Cugini, Michael’s and Opaline before joining Feldmeier at Campanile and the several Mozzas, followed in turn by the original Moruno.

At The Bar

And so, here they are, easily recognizable on a Saturday night when reservations in the hyper-casual dining room have long been snagged, and every seat at the bar is colonized for the evening. But there is a narrow, stand-up bar facing the dining room, where those who, like me, just show up on a whim, can stand, eat and drink exotica like a selection of gin & tonics, which feel like something out of PG Wodehouse, along with five different Gin Martinis, not one of which would be recognized by Bertie Wooster. Indeed, there are 24 gins on the menu – suggesting that wine is not the only Rosoff obsession. (There are six vermouths as well!)

The wine is all by the glass; me, I like beer, and was happy to find Estrella Lager on draft. Especially since, for my money, this is food that cries out for beer. It’s largely a menu of tapas – small dishes, leaning towards marinated fish, many proudly from the Minerva line of canned seafood. (I can’t remember a restaurant bragging about using tinned food. Clearly, Minerva is a culinary object of desire.)

Intense Flavors

As is the case with tapas, each dish is tightly focused – and salty enough to inspire another beer. There are only three entrees – oven-roasted mussels, whole grilled orata and a prime ribeye. So expect a table of many small dishes. Like the gildas, skewers of white anchovies, sizzled peppers, manzanilla olives and a cured egg yolk. There are candied olives and almonds. Oven-roasted potato salad with lime aioli. Scotch eggs with chorizo, Spiced carrot salad with the Turkish red pepper called aleppo. And as almost a relief, a radicchio salad with manchego. In a world of flavors so intense, a dish like the mejadra – rice, brown lentils and garlic yogurt – is almost a relief.

Bar Moruno is an experience on every imaginable level, but mostly on the palate. It made me long for a culinary time out; the vanilla at Pazzo Gelato, just a few blocks away, did the job.

Bar Moruno Rating: ⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐ BEYOND SUBLIME

⭐⭐⭐ WORTH EVERY PENNY

⭐⭐A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD DESTINATION

⭐ MIGHT AS WELL STAY HOME

Bar Moruno

3705 W. Sunset Blvd.

323-546-0505

Dinner only, Tuesday through Sunday.

Reservations essential

Moderately expensive