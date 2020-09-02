Silver Lake - Eight months after several businesses along the 3800 block of Sunset Boulevard were ordered to vacate, there’s still no word on what’s replacing them - and still no sign that anything is coming soon.

That has left a long strip of storefront between Sunset Drycleaning and Naturewell boarded up.

Orders to vacate were sent out last December for 3814-3820 W. Sunset, after Engine Real Estate bought the property. Property Shark shows a sale of the property on Dec. 5, 2019 for $11,795,000.

Eater LA found photos of the property on Engine’s web site last December, along with a marketing pitch about gentrification. But Eater said the photos soon disappeared from the website, along with the gentrification pitch.

Flore Vegan and Le Pink & Company were ordered to vacate from this property last year. Matrushka and Ragg Mopp were to remain for another year.

Engine Real Estate has not responded to emails from The Eastsider about their plans for the property. Nor is the property currently listed in the company’s portfolio.

The company has purchased and renovated older buildings in Echo Park and Highland Park and attracted new tenants in the gentrifying neighborhoods.

Engine Real Estate was also behind converting a commercial building in the 3400 block of Sunset into a retail center with Blue Star Donuts (an upscale donut place from Oregon) and Ramen Tatsunoya (a ramen restaurant based mainly in Japan) as well as a Parachute bedding shop.