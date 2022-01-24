101 Fwy and Silver Lake boulevard map

SILVER LAKE -- The coroner's office today released the name of a man whose body was discovered this weekend in a vehicle on or near the 101 Freeway.

Fifty-year-old Jay Jeric Rea was homeless, according to the coroner's office. His cause of death was deferred pending further investigation.

Los Angeles Police Department officers discovered Rea inside the vehicle Saturday morning on or near the northbound 101 at Silver Lake Boulevard.

It's the second homeless man who was found dead on this stretch of the 101 Freeway recently. 

On Sunday, Jan., an 81-year-old homeless man was found dead alongside the southbound freeway between Echo Park and Downtown L.A.

