Ceviche Project 1 1200

Ceviche Project serves a compact menu with a lot of taste. Pictured: Mayan octopus and shrimp on a fresh tostada.

Ceviche Project is a small restaurant with a lot of style, serving a small menu with a lot of taste. There’s virtually no sign in front – if Ceviche Project is recognizable at all, it’s by the stylized octopus at the entrance and on the paper menus.

There are ten seats at the ceviche bar, with four small tables inside and five small tables outside. Show up on a whim, and you’ll be lucky to snag a seat at the bar, which offers a floor show of the staff opening raw oysters and scallops, assembling the ceviches, and pouring the appropriately obscure wines and beers. Piedra Lisa Session IPA? It’s a cloudy, orange-tinged beer from El Trapiche, Mexico. Bending an elbow in Silver Lake is like that.

Ceviche Project Collage 1200

Among Ceviche Project's offers, clockwise from top: Tai snapper ceviche, caviar and Kanpachi sashimi.

 
 

