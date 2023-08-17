Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Ceviche Project serves a compact menu with a lot of taste. Pictured: Mayan octopus and shrimp on a fresh tostada.
Ceviche Project is a small restaurant with a lot of style, serving a small menu with a lot of taste. There’s virtually no sign in front – if Ceviche Project is recognizable at all, it’s by the stylized octopus at the entrance and on the paper menus.
There are ten seats at the ceviche bar, with four small tables inside and five small tables outside. Show up on a whim, and you’ll be lucky to snag a seat at the bar, which offers a floor show of the staff opening raw oysters and scallops, assembling the ceviches, and pouring the appropriately obscure wines and beers. Piedra Lisa Session IPA? It’s a cloudy, orange-tinged beer from El Trapiche, Mexico. Bending an elbow in Silver Lake is like that.
While you dwell on your Yuzu Sake Cocktail, take note of the shelf of cookbooks on a back wall. There’s legendary chef Gaston Acurio’s volume on the cooking of Peru. There’s a well-thumbed copy of the Larousse Gastronomique, adjacent to Noma 2.0. Clearly, the roots of the Ceviche Project run deep. And if the space wasn’t so modest, this might be a Michelin Three Star.
It’s also a restaurant where, because most of the dishes are served cold, the meal comes flying at you with staggering speed; take a sip of the Austrian orange wine to slow things down a bit. The menu begins with a brief collection of raw dishes – the oysters of the day, on the half shell of course, the “liquor” well preserved, served with a “bespoke” mignonette. (I’ve seen the word “bespoke” in British men’s stores, not in restaurants.)
There are “premium” oysters as well with trout roe, snow crab claws with a sesame seed sauce, scallops on the half shell (topped with tangerine, pomegranate and “lava” salt – and the caviar service with trout roe and crème fraiche for $90.
After the Raw Bar come the Ceviches, which are reminiscent of the wonders served on the shore in Lima, but so much more … LA. The Mayan Octopus & Shrimp Tostada dazzled and amazed, a Rubik’s Cube of a dish, with layers of flavor in every bite. The Shrimp Aguachile comes with both a green sauce and a red sauce. Indeed, bright colors are a theme of the Project: The pinkish watermelon radish on the Striped Sea Bass Ceviche. The colorful orange heirloom carrots on the Tai Snapper Ceviche. The understated melon on the Kanpachi Sashimi.
The tostadas are freshly made, served warm if not hot, on a side plate replenished as you crunch your way through one after another. Oddly, there’s a Peanut Butter Ball with sea salt for dessert, which feels like an outlier that wandered in from another restaurant. Myself, I’d rather have some fruit gelato from Pazzo Gelato over on Sunset. After the intense subtlety of the ceviche, gelato is beyond perfect.
