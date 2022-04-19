Micheltorena Stairs painted over

Silver Lake - The beloved Micheltorena Stairs - painted with hearts and rainbow colors - has been whitewashed.

We don't know who, when or why the stairway mural was painted over. But as of Sunday morning, the stairs were covered in white paint, and it had stirred up a ruckus on reddit.

The original mural was "Stair Candy," painted covertly by artists Corinne Carrey, Carla Obrien, and Mandon Bossi in 2015, according to a motion by the city's Cultural Affairs Commission. In 2019, the commission retroactively approved the mural as a public art project.

Since "Stair Candy" first appeared, the stairway has become a popular spot for walking tours and Instagram photos.

The Eastsider has reached out to Carrey for comment.

