Silver Lake -- It's been almost six years since artist and teacher Joseph Gatto was found shot dead in his home up the street from the Silver Lake Reservoir.

The killing remains unsolved. Now, court documents obtained by the Los Feliz Ledger reveal some of the tensions and divisions in the Gatto family that preceded his death and apparently continue to this day.

Gatto was considering disinheriting his daughter Nicole, the executor of his estate, and re-writing his will in the months before his death, according to the the Ledger's review of the documents.

The documents were part of a filing made earlier this year by Nicole Gatto's brother, Mike Gatto, the former state assemblyman. The former state legislator has challenged the more than $600,000 in executor and legal fees claimed by his sister, says the Ledger story.

The Ledger added that Nicole Gatto's attorney took her brother Mike to task for raising suspicions about her.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The body of 78-year-old Gatto was found in November 2013 slumped over a desk at his Bright Lane home with a gunshot wound in his abdomen. Police launched a search for suspects who had been seen in the area before the murder and also for jewelry that Gatto made. The city issued a $50,000 reward in the case but no arrests have been made.

It's not the first time that tensions between Mike and Nicole Gatto have been brought up in court filings.

In 2013, the Los Feliz Ledger reported that the siblings were fighting over a family heirloom – a cradle made by noted woodworker Sam Maloof that could be worth as much as $60,000. Mike Gatto wanted to keep the crib for sentimental reasons but his sister, Nicole, wanted to sell the item as instructed by his father's will.