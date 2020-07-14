Silver Lake - Two or more employees at the Whole Food market have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the company has confirmed.

The company is not releasing the exact number of workers who were infected, and is not sharing details out of respect for employee privacy. But the company is tracing the employees' contacts.

"We’ve been working closely with our store Team Members, and are supporting the diagnosed Team Members who are in quarantine," the company said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, the store has performed a professional deep cleaning and disinfection, on top of our current enhanced sanitation measures."

The store plans to stay open.

"All Whole Foods Market stores continue to operate under social distancing and crowd control measures," the statement said. "Additionally, we have installed plexiglass barriers at check out, are requiring temperature checks and face masks for anyone working in our stores, and have implemented enhanced daily cleanliness and disinfection protocols in all of our stores."

As of this afternoon the store is not included in the L.A. County Public Health Department's list of coronavirus outbreaks at work sites.

Business Insider reports that that these are the first confirmed set of cases at this Whole Foods' Silver Lake location.

CBS Los Angeles notes that an employee from a Whole Foods store in Pasadena died in May, after contracting coronavirus.

At least two other employees at that same store were also infected. At least three employees from a Whole Foods in Westwood have also tested positive for COVID-19, as well as three at a Whole Foods in El Segundo, CBS said.