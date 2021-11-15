Silver Lake -- The LADWP says that nearly 3,000 of its customers are without service in the Echo Park and Silver Lake area following a crash this morning.

The agency's outage page indicates that power won't be fully restored until 8:30 am.

A two-vehicle crash occurred at about 4:25 am near Sunset Boulevard and Micheltorena Street, and a pickup truck hit a power pole and caught fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

Videos posted on Citizen showed sparks flying from the top of the pole, which was leaning in the direction of a new apartment building.

Traffic is heavily congested on Sunset as crews work on repairs.

Many residents took to Twitter to complain about several media helicopters hovering overhead since about 5 am to cover the outage.

This story was updated at 8 am

City News Service contributed to this story

I get that there was a power outage in Silver Lake after a car crash, but not sure why there has to be a helicopter hovering over Echo Park for the past hour, several miles away? — Pat Saperstein (@EatingLA) November 15, 2021