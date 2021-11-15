LADWP LA Department of Water and Power vehicle

Silver Lake -- The LADWP says that nearly 3,000 of its customers are without service in the Echo Park and Silver Lake area following a crash this morning.

The agency's outage page indicates that power won't be fully restored until 8:30 am. 

A two-vehicle crash occurred at about 4:25 am near Sunset Boulevard and Micheltorena Street, and a pickup truck hit a power pole and caught fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

Videos posted on Citizen showed sparks flying from the top of the pole, which was leaning in the direction of a new apartment building.

Traffic is heavily congested on Sunset as crews work on repairs.

Many residents took to Twitter to complain about several media helicopters hovering overhead since about 5 am to cover the outage.

This story was updated at 8 am

City News Service contributed to this story

Power Outage Due to Vehicle Fire Near Power Pole @CitizenApp

W Sunset Blvd & Micheltorena St 4:29:48 AM PST

