Silver Lake - It started as a vegetarian pop-up in a Venice parking lot. Now, this plant-based Mexican cuisine has come to a brick-and-mortar location along Sunset Boulevard.

De Buena Planta officially launched its permanent site Wednesday in the mini-mall on 2815 Sunset Blvd. - the former location of Tintorera (which also highlighted Mexican-inspired food, but only managed to last about eight months at that location).

De Buena Planta comes from the same team that opened the Butcher’s Daughter along Abbot Kinney in Venice.

Early in the pandemic, they ventured to a parking lot across the street and started dishing out vegetable tacos and using cold-pressed juices for organic margaritas.

The menu now includes enchiladas that incorporate roasted cauliflower, kambocha squash, or garlic kale. Also included is a selection of drinks - some tequila-based, some coffee-based, some that are healthier versions of soft drinks.

For libation experiences beyond that, the attached Mexican cocktail bar - La Casita - offers hand-shaken cocktails and a large selection of small-batch mezcals and tequilas.

De Buena Planta is at 2815 Sunset Blvd. Open from 4 pm to midnight. La Casita operates from 6 pm until midnight on Sunday through Thursday, and until 2 am on Friday and Saturday.