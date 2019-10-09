Body on Edgecliff Drive
Photo by Dan Gershon

Silver Lake -- Police are conducting a death investigation this afternoon in the 1600 block of Edgecliff Drive, where a body covered by a sheet lay on the pavement.

An LAPD spokesman said officers were called to the scene at about 12 pm but had no further information about the incident. 

One Eastsider reader said the body was near several A&T utility trucks parked on the narrow street. 

Police have closed off Edgecliff south of Effie Street.

