Silver Lake -- Police are conducting a death investigation this afternoon in the 1600 block of Edgecliff Drive, where a body covered by a sheet lay on the pavement.
An LAPD spokesman said officers were called to the scene at about 12 pm but had no further information about the incident.
One Eastsider reader said the body was near several A&T utility trucks parked on the narrow street.
Police have closed off Edgecliff south of Effie Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
[love] I live on this street & was told an At&t worker was working on a pole & had a heart attack & fell to his death. street is open now & PLEASE SLOW DOWN!![scared]
Any word on this? It’s right by me. I don’t know if I should be worried about going out, or offering support to a neighbor.
We've been seeking details from LAPD. We will update when we get a response.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.