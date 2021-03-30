Silver Lake - “Next generation pudding” is one of the new offerings headed for Sunset Junction, as businesses finally start occupying a line of storefronts that stood empty for more than a year.

Three new businesses have popped up among five empty storefronts along the 3800 block of Sunset Boulevard. Prior tenants of 3814-3820 W. Sunset had been forced out in 2019, and the spaces had remain shuttered - without any apparent plans ahead - as recently as last September.

Now a sign announces a new branch of Pudu Pudu, a pudding company based in Venice. Selections include a spiced turmeric pudding, a bourbon vanilla pudding, a vegan coconut-pineapple pudding, and, of course, chocolate - with Calamansi orange pudding, triple chocolate curls, and orange zest.

The other two new businesses so far both sell clothing.

STORE by Boycott Small Talk emits a neo-flower-child vibe in their casual apparel, and also features a small game table out front, where people are encouraged to stop and hang out, whether they're shopping or not. Maison Kitsuné is part of a larger French-Japanese company that also includes cafes and a record label. Their clothing hews toward a more traditional, continental style.

Tenants for the two remaining retail spaces have not yet been identified. But these units have also been undergoing renovation.

These properties were all sold to new owners on the same day in Dec. 2019 as the former site of Surplus Value Center. The long-time military surplus store has also since closed down, though not until last October. It remains hidden behind scaffolding.