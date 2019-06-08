Silver Lake -- Swimming is prohibited in the Silver Lake Reservoir. But this week, police and firefighters were called in to help a man suffering from hypothermia who had gone into the water. In January, a woman had to be rescued after going for a swim in the chilly reservoir.
What -- if anything -- should be done to either discourage swimming or improve safety? Select one of the options below or offer your suggestion in the comments section.
Since I was there for 35 minutes watching the entire rescue, one thing stands out in my mind. The DWP says the reservoir is protected 24/7, yet it appeared that the LAPD was NOT able to contact anyone to help as far as unlocking gates that would have given emergency vehicle access to the police & fire dept personnel. The LAFD had to use bolt cutters to cut the lock and open the fence for the rescue. What if this had been a more serious emergency? Since this has happened twice this year, it's bound to be happening more frequently, so the DWP needs a plan to do their part in either preventing or assisting by being available to open gates when needed!
