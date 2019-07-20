Silver Lake - One of the many issues that will be considered by a new Silver Lake reservoirs master plan will be what to do with the tall, chain-link fencing that keeps the public away from the water's edge.
A 2016 survey conducted by Silver Lake Reservoirs Conservancy, 74% of the respondents expressed at least some support for removing the fence. But for now, the L.A. Department of Water and Power, which manages the property, says the perimeter fence is staying in place for safety reasons.
Should that fence stay or go? Take our poll below and feel free to explain your reasoning in the comments section.
Fence or no fence?
Would you favor removing the fences surrounding the Silver Lake reservoirs?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.