Silver Lake -- If you haven't heard, the Sunset Foot Clinic is moving out of the neighborhood and taking its much beloved rotating Happy Foot/Sad Foot sign with it.

The sign -- a neighborhood favorite that has been celebrated numerous ways, including a music video and even a tattoo -- has rotated over the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Benton Way for about 30 years. One side depicts a joyous, healthy foot while the other displays a miserable and ailing foot.

A healthy foot can't help but being happy. But why is the Sad Foot so down?