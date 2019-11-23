Silver Lake -- A master plan is currently being developed to guide the future of Silver Lake and Ivanhoe reservoirs.

The city’s Bureau of Engineering has released three possible design concepts, and is asking the public to weigh in by filling out an online questionnaire.

All three alternatives include overlooks, seating, lawns, ornamental gardens, a promenade or farmer’s market, and habitat areas - and all retain DWP lands in the northeast corner. But the aesthetic themes vary, and two of the alternatives include other facilities.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

After reviewing the three concepts, which would you favor? Island Overlooks? Active Edges? or Blended Spaces?