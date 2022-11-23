Silver Lake -- It’s been two years since the City Council adopted a master plan to reinvent the Silver Lake reservoirs property as parkland. Now, a lengthy report about the plan’s environmental impacts and “areas of known controversy” is being reviewed by the public.
Neighborhood groups with differing opinions are urging residents to comment on the draft environmental impact report, which covers everything from construction noise and traffic to the protection of bats and native trees. Responses are due Dec. 2.
The master plan was created after the Silver Lake and smaller Ivanhoe reservoirs were removed from the city’s potable water supply. The reservoirs would remain but most of the 127-acre property would be turned into seven park zones linked by tree-shaded walking paths.
“Obviously, any project that proposes change is going to draw objections,” said Adam Sieff from the activist group Silver Lake Forward after a recent public comment meeting covering the EIR draft. “But it is clear the community supports this project.”
However, Betsy Isroelit from Silver Lake Together says that public comments in workshops, messages, and meetings seemed to support keeping things the same.
"Silver Lake is a park-rich, upper-middle-class neighborhood, and spending over $300 million to transform an already widely used and more than adequate park into a ‘global tourist destination” is an irresponsible distribution of limited funds," Isroelit said.
The report found that the only significant and unavoidable impacts of the master plan are temporary noise and vibrations during construction. But it is only one of the “areas of known controversy” mentioned in the report:
- Removing the perimeter fence, with related concerns over homeless encampments, public safety, and impacts on wildlife
- Increased parking and traffic on local streets
- Pedestrian connections and pedestrian safety
- Cyclist safety and connectivity with the bike network
- Tree removals and other potential impacts on habitats
- Construction nose and possible amplified sound during special events
A final report is expected to be submitted next summer to the City Council for review and a vote.
But even if approved, the master plan won’t be realized anytime soon. The plan still requires funding, and it does not commit the city to conduct any work.
The reservoir area is to be developed into seven park zones, four of which already exist in some form:
The Meadow
Currently just a lawn next to Silver Lake Boulevard, The Meadow will be expanded, and will gain an education center, seating terraces, ornamental gardens, a picnic grove, an informal play area, a floating dock, and wetland terraces.
Ivanhoe Reservoir
The current walking path along the western side of the smaller reservoir will be expanded. It will also gain habitat terraces, a shade pavilion, wetland footpaths and observation platforms, embankment improvements, and habitat fences.
East and West Narrows
This is the trail that wraps around the south end of Silver Lake Reservoir. Along with being updated and expanded, the path will gain embankment enhancements, seating terraces, an overlook, and a fitness circuit.
The South Valley
This is the southernmost tip of the area, and already gets heavy use with the Silver Lake Recreation Center, the Dog Park, the basketball court, the playfield, and the picnic tables. Under the plan, the rec center is to be updated and reconfigured, the Dog Park will be renovated and expanded, the playfield, basketball court, and picnic tables will be relocated, with the basketball court also being resized, and more picnic tables being added. The area will also gain trees, an entry plaza, seating, and a new Multi-Purpose Facility.
The Knoll
Located in the northeast corner of the property, this area would get upland habitat improvements, along with a shade structure, a nature trail, seating, terraces, and habitat fences.
The Eucalyptus Grove
On the west side, just below Ivanhoe, this upland area would gain habitat terraces, an overlook, seating terraces, a promenade, and habitat fences.
Habitat Islands
Planned for various parts in both reservoirs, these would be added along with fish and other aquatic wildlife.
Lighting would also be added to all zones except the Habitat Islands.
Areas outside the park zones
That leaves about 11 acres of land that will remain closed off to the public, set aside for LADWP facilities. The Neighborhood Nursery School and the Tesla Pocket Park - both on Tesla Avenue - also lie outside of the proposed project’s footprint.
We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else. Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me. I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below. Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.