Silver Lake - The new Erewhon high-end supermarket is still on track to open sometime this summer in Sunset Junction despite the pandemic, a representative of the company said.

"Our goal is somewhere at the end of July or beginning of August," said Lesia Dallimore, vice president of brand for Erewhon. "We’re still doing construction. The final day is always in flux."

Things have moved along according to schedule, largely unaffected by the pandemic, since construction conditions could be easily adapted to quarantine restrictions, Dallimore said. Everyone has masks, gloves and eye protection, and the construction space is large enough to accommodate social distancing.

"Silver Lake is truckin’ along," Dallimore said.

The store will open 4121 W. Santa Monica Blvd. as part of a mixed-use development by developer CIM Group, which is also behind a smaller building nearby that will house a Tartine bakery.

Planning documents indicate the market is to be 9,375 square feet, with operating hours of 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily.

This will be the company's sixth store in the Los Angeles area (including Santa Monica).

Founded in 1966, Erewhon is considered a pioneer in the marketing and distribution of natural food, according to Soyinfo Center’s "History of Erewhon." Aside from groceries, the stores offer fresh-pressed juices, and feature cafes with dinner and breakfast items.