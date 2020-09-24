Silver Lake - Erewhon Market, the upscale grocery store specializing in organic and health foods, said it will open its Sunset Junction market and cafe at the end of this month.

The store at 4121 Santa Monica Blvd. will finally open on Sept. 30, Erewhon said in a statement. The store had earlier hoped to open before the end of summer.

This will be the Erewhon's sixth store in the Los Angeles area (including Santa Monica), but their first on the Eastside. The 12,000-square-foot grocery store and cafe in Sunset Junction anchors a mixed-use complex from developer CIM Group.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to serve our amazing customers on the Eastside and be their trusted home for organic groceries,” said Tony Antoci, Erewhon’s CEO.

The Silver Lake location will include a tonic and health bar, an organic cafe and deli, a wood-burning pizza oven, and curated organic wine and beer selections.

The location also has 1,000 square feet set aside for a “Community Room” - usable for seating and dining once COVD restrictions allow for that. Until then, the location has heated outdoor seating in compliance with social-distancing.

Online shoppers can also get delivery within 10 miles from the Silver Lake location - or contactless pick-up at the store location.

Erewhon was founded in 1968 as a specialty health food store, and has expanded its services in that market.