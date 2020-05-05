Silver Lake -- There have been reports of an explosion -- possibly an electrical transformer -- this afternoon that knocked out electrical service to about 1,000 LADWP customers.
Power was expected to be restored by about 8 pm, said Mia Rose Wong, a spokeswoman for the L.A. Department of Water and Power. She had no information about what some described as least one if not more explosions or loud bangs heard across the area.
The incident took place in the 600 block of Maltman Avenue near Ellsworth Street, according to accounts on Twitter.
The L.A. Fire Department said on Twitter that trees has burned but no structures had been damaged or injuries reported.
I can’t tell whether these homes are on fire or if they’re adjacent to these Italian pines that were on fire pic.twitter.com/HK97lmW1Xi— Kyle Stokes (@kystokes) May 5, 2020
My angle #SilverLake pic.twitter.com/6lWaPmKxg3— Jessica Clarke (@Jesswest2west) May 5, 2020
