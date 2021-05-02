Silver Lake -- Firefighters knocked down a greater alarm blaze that broke out early this morning at a vacant three-story hillside home under construction near the Silver Lake Reservoir.

Dispatched at 2:16 a.m. to the 1900 block of Redcliff Street, firefighters had the blaze out about an hour later, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Videos and photos posted on Citizen.com showed a large fire burning in the hills to the southwest of the Silver Lake Reservoir.

"Though one neighboring home was briefly threatened, the flames were confined to the one involved building," said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. "No injury. Fire cause under investigation."