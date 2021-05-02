Silver Lake -- Firefighters knocked down a greater alarm blaze that broke out early this morning at a vacant three-story hillside home under construction near the Silver Lake Reservoir.
Dispatched at 2:16 a.m. to the 1900 block of Redcliff Street, firefighters had the blaze out about an hour later, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
Videos and photos posted on Citizen.com showed a large fire burning in the hills to the southwest of the Silver Lake Reservoir.
"Though one neighboring home was briefly threatened, the flames were confined to the one involved building," said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. "No injury. Fire cause under investigation."
Smoke Billowing From Structure Fire @CitizenApp1902 Redesdale Ave 2:31:23 AM PDT
We will definitely want follow-up on this story until they have identified the cause of the fire. That is automatically suspicious, three-story building and espei\cially in that area, I can see a lot of nearby neighbors very unhappy about that.
Yes, there can be some negligence left behind by workers, but generally their otherwise is no live electricity in the structure even if wiring, there isn't much chance of a fire -- other than one being set. And that hour of night, of all times.
