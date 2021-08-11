Eastside 911 fire placeholder

Silver Lake -- Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a one-story vacant single-family home.

Firefighters were called at 11:23 p.m. Tuesday to the 3400 block of Plata Street near the Hollywood (101) Freeway, where the blaze, which began at the rear of the home, had damaged a neighboring detached garage, said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire was extinguished in 17 minutes by 26 firefighters and no injuries were reported, Prange said.

