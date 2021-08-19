Eastside 911 fire placeholder

Silver Lake -- A fire that threatened a 20-foot by 100-foot one- story commercial building was knocked down Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called at 11:43 p.m. to the 3300 block of Sunset Boulevard, near Micheltorena Street, where they encountered heat and smoke from a burning shed at the rear of the building, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The 36 firefighters kept the fire from spreading to the larger structure, with a knockdown declared in 19 minutes, Humphrey said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

