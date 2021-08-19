Silver Lake -- A fire that threatened a 20-foot by 100-foot one- story commercial building was knocked down Wednesday night.
Firefighters were called at 11:43 p.m. to the 3300 block of Sunset Boulevard, near Micheltorena Street, where they encountered heat and smoke from a burning shed at the rear of the building, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The 36 firefighters kept the fire from spreading to the larger structure, with a knockdown declared in 19 minutes, Humphrey said.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.