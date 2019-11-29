SILVER LAKE -- A fire engulfed the garage of a multi-level home early this morning, spreading to a patio but firefighters stopped the flames before they could get into the residence, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 1:41 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Audrey Place, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

A woman and child got out of the home before firefighters arrived, Stewart said.

The 64 responding firefighters put out the flames in 22 minutes, she said.