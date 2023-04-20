Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Jared Corwin, host of Silver Lake Shorts at El Cid in Silver Lake.
Silver Lake -- Silver Lake Shorts, a monthly-ish short film screening event at El Cid, is a free outlet for creatives and audiences.
“We don’t care about how much money you spent on it,” Jared Corwin, one of the two screening organizers, said of submissions. “[We ask] does it have a clear, artistic intention? Does it feel like a lot of love and heart was put into it?”
Corwin is a filmmaker himself. He was frustrated by the festival circuit’s costs and institutional gatekeeping and surprised that, after moving to Los Angeles in 2014, he struggled to find a scene of filmmakers.
Silverlake Shorts first ran from July 2019 until January 2020 under the purview of Ben Sharpe. Corwin showed a short film at the January 2020 event, but future screenings were paused during the pandemic. Corwin reconnected with Sharpe and brought the series back in March 2022.
Corwin feels providing a space for artists’ work is even more critical as projects get canceled early on or completely wiped off streaming services. Artists are then unable to access their hard work or be able to share it with audiences.
“We’re relying basically on tech companies to dictate our content,” he said. “Now, we don’t have access to these things we loved…it’s really heartbreaking.”
Despite this, Corwin is optimistic about the future of the animation and film industries, hoping that independent studios and creators will pave a path forward for original and exciting work.
Silverlake Shorts has inspired spinoff events. Corwin hosted a screening of shorts with a collective of creators called Eclectic Youth. The films were all reminiscent of cult-classic Adult Swim programming, with animated and live-action shorts that were funny, scary and uncomfortable. They also featured an art market for local illustrators and animators.
Corwin hopes to expand the scope of Silver Lake Shorts for more creators, potentially adding live performances, poetry and puppetry into the mix. But his main hope is to inspire creatives to do precisely what they want to do: create.
“We want to be an excuse for people to create things, have a venue for it to be shown, and build a community surrounding it,” he said.
The next Silverlake Shorts screening at El Cid is on April 25.
Jessica Doherty is a writer and editor. She currently is an executive editor for USC’s Annenberg Media and the editor in chief of digital arts and culture magazine Ampersand LA. For more about her, visit dohertyjessica.com
