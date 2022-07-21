Glassell Park -- For Jennie Cook, the driving force behind her activism around sustainable cooking comes down to appreciating the ground under feet.
News From Our Sponsors
Start your mornings with news about your community. Sign up for our daily newsletter and join the more than 8,000 readers who turn to The Eastsider to find out what's happening in their neighborhood.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Glassell Park caterer honored for her activism and dedication to sustainable cooking
The Latest
- Hating Dodger traffic | New Alvarado development revealed | Freeway fatality
- Glassell Park caterer honored for her activism and dedication to sustainable cooking
- East L.A. residents mad over their medians
- $24k off Boyle Heights duplex, $100k cut on Silver Lake 4-bedroom and $150k chop on Highland Park Craftsman w/retail unit
- Man stabbed to death in Boyle Heights
- New Sixth Street bridge reopened after street takeover and crash
- 110 Freeway crash near Dodger Stadium leaves one dead
- Pedestrian killed on 134 Freeway in Eagle Rock
- The Week Ahead: July 18 - 24
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- What is L.A.'s newest weekend hot spot? The Sixth Street bridge
- Echo Park's Brite Spot closes | Basque cider brewing in Lincoln Heights | Burger joint now serving breakfast
- Pedestrian killed on 134 Freeway in Eagle Rock
- Giant development site near Echo Park for sale | Killers bassist sells Los Feliz mansion for $4.9 million
- One dead, one injured in East L.A. shooting
- Los Feliz producer posing as photographer arrested over alleged sexual assaults
- 110 Freeway crash near Dodger Stadium leaves one dead
- East L.A. residents mad over their medians
- A musical tribute to the house music and queer culture at a club called Arena
- All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Los Feliz, and Mt. Washington
Images
Videos
Commented
- Repairs force Echo Park church services outdoors -- and the neighbors are not not happy (7)
- Echo Park median gets a makeover (5)
- City Council OKs 49-story tower and hundreds of housing units next to Echo Park (2)
- Get ready for a road closure in Griffith Park (2)
- Eastsider readers respond to Griffith Park Drive road closure (2)
- Kaiser-Permanente nurses in East Hollywood go on one-day strike (1)
- Silver Lake council member Maebe A. Girl claims an election milestone for trans candidates (1)
- Turtle Time Out (1)
- A historic Eagle Rock home with ties to a medicine show man and our state song awaits a new owner (1)
- Mazal swastika post on instagram (1)
Sponsored Posts
News and messages from our sponsors
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.