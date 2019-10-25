The Goldburger pop-up temporarily lands in Silver Lake, Eater LA reports.

Winner of the Los Angeles Food & Wine Epic Burger Throwdown, Goldburger takes over the former Haché space on Sunset Boulevard, which is across the street from Night + Markey Song and east of The Corner, the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Micheltorena Street where swanky shops such as Clare V and Midland are situated.

Expect about a six-month run due to the location being slated for redevelopment.

Goldburger is at 3319 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.