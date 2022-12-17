P-22, the mountain lion who was captured Monday in a Los Feliz backyard in a severely underweight and injured condition, was euthanized this morning, California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials announced.
"This really hurts," CDFW Director Chuck Bonham said this morning, fighting back tears. "It's been an incredibly difficult several days, and for myself, I felt the entire weight of the city of Los Angeles on my shoulders."
Bonham said P-22 had a number of serious injuries and chronic health problems, and after consultation with several veterinary experts, the decision was made to humanely euthanize the animal at San Diego Zoo Safari Park, where he was being treated, to spare him further suffering.
The puma was captured Monday morning in Los Feliz in response to recent attacks on a pair of pet dogs and other behavioral red flags that suggested the animal may be in some distress.
The puma was discovered a decade ago during a study of the connections between Griffith Park and the Santa Monica Mountains. “For a year, we were capturing images of deer, coyote and bobcats," said Gerry Hans, President of the Friends of Griffith Park, which sponsored the study. "None of our scientists ever imagined getting an image of a mountain lion. But there he was ... This is a hard chapter to close."
The lion, one of many Southland-area cats being tracked by National Park Service researchers, gained fame locally for his persistence and durability, successfully managing to cross both the 405 and Hollywood 101 freeways to reach his recent roaming grounds in the Griffith Park area.
Known as the "Hollywood Cat," P-22 became the face of the NPS' lion- tracking effort. His exploits were documented in various media accounts, including the freeway crossings, hiding out under a Los Feliz home in a standoff that drew widespread attention and even being named a suspect in the killing of a koala at the Los Angeles Zoo.
He was believed to be about 11 or 12 years old, making him the oldest cat in the NPS' study of Southland lions. He is believed to have been born in the Santa Monica Mountains, somehow finding his way to his tiny, nine-square- mile home in Griffith Park, separated from his birth area by two of the busiest freeways in the world. Defying expectations, he persisted for more than 10 years in the smallest home range that has ever been recorded for an adult male mountain lion.
He was initially captured and outfitted with a tracking collar in 2012. At the time of his last capture, he weighed 123 pounds.
Officials again noted the facial injury today, but said the most serious issue was a herniation of the lion's abdominal organs into his chest, along with significant pre-existing illnesses that were causing him to deteriorate, including "irreversible kidney disease, chronic weight loss, extensive parasitic skin infection over his entire body and localized arthritis."
Bowman noted that evidence suggests P-22 could have been struck by a vehicle Sunday evening, though that hasn't been definitively confirmed.
A memorial service was planned for the animal sometime after the holidays, but no specific details were announced. P-22 will receive a post- mortem examination, and will contribute to multiple research studies before returning to the Los Angeles Natural History Museum, according to CDFW Senior Wildlife Veterinarian Dr. Deana Clifford.
Officials hope the completion of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project near Agoura Hills will dramatically improve conditions for the region's sparse mountain lion population. The crossing will span over 10 lanes of the Ventura (101) Freeway in Liberty Canyon when completed in 2025, and aims to provide a connection between the small population of mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains and the larger and genetically diverse populations to the north.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose father was a founder of the Mountain Lion Foundation and championed protections for the species, said P-22's survival "on an island of wilderness in the heart of Los Angeles captivated people around the world and revitalized efforts to protect our diverse native species and ecosystems.
Beth Pratt, California regional executive director for the National Wildlife Federation, issued an emotional eulogy for P-22, marveling that "a mountain lion lived here, right here in Los Angeles."
"I am so grateful I was given the opportunity to say goodbye to P-22," Pratet wrote. "Although I have advocated for his protection for a decade, we had never met before. I sat near him, looking into his eyes for a few minutes, and told him he was a good boy. I told him how much I loved him. How much the world loved him."
