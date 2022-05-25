Silver Lake -- This neighborhood is known for its sleek Mid Century homes and romantic Spanish-Colonial architecture. So, the sight of the three gold, onion-shaped domes rising into the sky is unexpected.
The domes top the Holy Virgin Mary Cathedral Diocese of the West. And, under plans revealed by leaders of the Russian Orthodox cathedral, those domes will be replaced by new versions and a fourth added as the church heads to its 100th anniversary.
Representatives of the cathedral went before a public hearing Tuesday with their plans for the property at Micheltorena and Ellsworth street. The plans include adding a 54-foot-tall tower -- topped by a fourth dome with a five-foot cross -- that will serve as a foyer to the cathedral.
The shape of the onion dome “is a good reminder” of a candle flame, said Rev. Nazari Polataiko. “The flame of a candle symbolizes, for us, our prayer. Prayer is supposed to be hot, and aimed towards the heavens.”
One of the domes dating back to the 1920s seems to be crooked, Polataiko said. The other two seem to be in good shape. “But aesthetically, they’re not large enough for the size of the building.”
A foyer, along with nave and altar, is a traditional part of a Byzantine church, Polataiko said. But the Silver Lake church simply never got around to building one despite numerous expansions over the decades.
Other renovations in the works for the 100th anniversary include interior improvements, such as a new fresco.
The congregation itself was formed in 1921 or 1922, the reverend said. But the first buildings weren’t completed until 1928, when there were few other structures nearby.
Polataiko said the church hopes to break ground this year for the new foyer building, and complete construction sometime in 2023.
