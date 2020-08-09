We asked David Cowie, one of the owners of Baller Hardware in Silver Lake, what business is like these days.
How's business at Baller Hardware in Silver Lake?
"We’re seeing more interest in home projects that people have probably put off for a while"
- Photo by Brenda Rees/Graphic by Melody Waintal
Baller Hardware is at 2505 Hyperion Ave.
