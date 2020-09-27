We asked the question Haley Solar, owner of Haley Solar Clothing Store in Eagle Rock and Silver Lake.

How's business at Haley Solar Clothing Store in Eagle Rock and Silver Lake

Haley Solar Clothing Store, 4606 Eagle Rock Blvd., Eagle Rock and 3318 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake.

Haley Solar Clothing Store is at 4606 Eagle Rock Blvd. in Eagle Rock and 3318 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.

You can find more stories about small business in Eastside Biz Buzz -- including this week's feature on Eastside plant shop.

Tags

Load comments