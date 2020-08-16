We asked Jeremy Kaplan, Jeremy Kaplan, owner of READ Books in Eagle Rock, what business is like these days.
How's business at READ Books in Eagle Rock
"Overall, we have less people coming into the store, but more customers are buying online."
- Photo by Brenda Rees/Graphic by Melody Waintal
-
-
- 0
READ Books is at 4972 N Eagle Rock Blvd.
You can find more stories about small business in Eastside Biz Buzz -- including this week's feature on Highland Park's Farmer's Market and the positive effect the pandemic has had on the number of people who visit.
